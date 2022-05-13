Ice-T Says It’s Easy to Make the Streets Think You’re a Gangster, But Hard to Convince the Feds You’re Not

Rap OG Ice-T is constantly dropping gems on Twitter and recently put up a post that appears to address situations like the one Young Thug has found himself in recently.

On Wednesday (May 11), Ice-T shared a video of Thugger on an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast from last May. In the clip, co-host Wallo267 tries to school Thug about staying out of situations that will get him locked up.

"I'm speaking from a place of trying to give niggas some real game," says Wallo, who served 20 years in prison for an armed robbery before founding the MDWG podcast with his cousin, rapper Gillie Da Kid. "Because I'ma tell you some shit, Thug. It's lonely than a muthafucka in [prison]."

In a follow-up tweet, Ice-T dropped some words of advice himself. "It’s Easy to make the Streets think you’re a Gangster… It’s HARD to convince the Feds you’re NOT.. Via ICE T," he typed along with a diamond emoji.

On Monday (May 9), Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other people associated with YSL were indicted on RICO charges. The Fulton County District Attorney in Atlanta has accused the record label of actually being a criminal street gang, which has committed dozens of crimes over the last decade including murder, armed robbery and drug distribution. Gunna surrendered to authorities the following day. As of press time, both artists have been denied bond and remain locked up at the Fulton County Jail.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, issued a statement to XXL, denying the rapper’s criminal involvement in the matter. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared," he said

Steel recently filed an emergency motion to get Young Thug a bond, claiming the rapper's rights are being violated due to the conditions he is in in jail.

Ice-T isn't the only celebrity to offer an adage about the situation. Comedian D.L. Hughley recently commented on the arrests on social media. “People seem to forget, the power of life and death is in the tongue!” he tweeted. “If you call yourself #Thug and #Gunna what you probably gonna do is go to jail! #TeamDl."

Check out Ice-T's tweets below