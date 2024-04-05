Ice-T Makes Odd Sex Joke About Tri-State Area Earthquake

Ice-T makes an odd sexual joke about the tri-state area earthquake that occurred this morning.

Ice-T Comments on Tri-State Area Earthquake

On Friday morning (April 5), a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New York, New Jersey and Connecticut around 10:20 a.m. EST. The quake even hit Pennsylvania. A couple of hours later, Ice-T commented on the natural disaster with an odd sexually motivated joke.

"ATTENTION That was Not an Earthquake in NJ," he tweeted. "I just like to get a little Morning Sex now and then… Everyone relax and get back to normal. My fault."

Earthquake Occurrs New York City

The rare earthquake rattled residents in the Empire State and nearby. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was about 45 miles away from New York City.

"Earthquakes in this region are uncommon but not unexpected," Paul Earle, a seismologist at the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program told reporters. "It’s likely people near the epicenter are going to feel aftershocks for this earthquake in the magnitude 2-3 range, and there’s a small chance there can be an earthquake as large or larger, following an earthquake like this“In terms of our operations this is a routine earthquake … Immediately we knew this would be of high interest and important to people who don’t feel earthquakes a lot."

