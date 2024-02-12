Couple Has Sex in Full View of Everyone During Travis Scott Show in Las Vegas

A couple was spotted having sex in full view of everyone during Travis Scott's show in Las Vegas.

While Travis Scott was performing his concert in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend, a couple was putting on their own show in full view of concertgoers. On Sunday (Feb. 11), TMZ shared a fan video of Travis' show on Saturday (Feb. 10) where the rapper spotted a couple having sex in a hotel room within viewing shot of his outside concert stage.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, the couple appears to have the curtains in their room at the Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand wide open. It's unclear if the couple was aware that Travis and other concertgoers were able to see them canoodling in their bedroom.

One of the performers at Travis' show saluted the couple by saying, "That boy's a legend."

In the end, Travis Scott's Las Vegas shows featured two entertaining performances for the fans.

Travis Scott Makes Grand Return to the Stage Following Utopia Release

Travis Scott made a grand return to the music scene after a five-year hiatus to release Utopia last July. The album reached the apex of the Billboard 200 chart, selling nearly 500,000 equivalent album sales within its first week of release. This remarkable feat secured the highest first-week sales for a rap album in 2023.

La Flame also embarked on his Circus Maximus Tour, which wrapped up on Jan. 31 in Orlando, Fla. The tour featured a memorable guest appearance by Kanye West, who performed a medley of hits including "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," "Vultures," and more.

