Travis Scott Drops NSFW Video for ‘Topia Twins’

Travis Scott is still living in Utopia, as the rapper has released the new NSFW visual for the album cut "Topia Twins."

On Friday (Jan. 5), Travis Scott released another video for a song off his Utopia album, uploading the new visual for the song "Topia Twins" featuring 21 Savage and 2023 XXL Freshman Rob49. La Flame keeps true to his lyrics on the eye-popping visual, which features multiple sets of scantily clad twins. And yes, jet skis are present. Many shots in the visual, which can be seen below, show the trio enjoy the company of several women during a lively yacht party. Other scenes show the rappers riding in JetCars.

"Twin bitches, twin bitches/Twin bitches hoppin' off a jetski," Travis raps on the chorus.

Travis Scott Featured on New Playboi Carti Track

The new Travis Scott video comes on the heels of the rapper appearing on a new song with Playboi Carti titled "Backrooms" last week. The last time the two rappers collaborated was on Travis' "Fe!n" track from his Grammy-nominated Utopia album.

Carti has been in album rollout mode recently. On Dec. 8, 2023, Carti went on his Instagram Story and shared a snippet of a track called "Ur the Moon" and released a surprise song called "Different Day" on his Opium IG account. The following week, he put out "2024," which was coproduced by Kanye West. Several days after that, Carti delivered the video for his new track "H00dByAir."

Watch Travis Scott's "Topia Twins" Video