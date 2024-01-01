Playboi Carti Drops New Song and Video ‘Backrooms’ Featuring Travis Scott

Playboi Carti has teamed up with Travis Scott for a new song called "Backrooms."

Playboi Carti Drops New Song "Backrooms" Featuring Travis Scott

Playboi Carti kicked off the new year by dropping a new song called "Backrooms" featuring Travis Scott on Monday night (Jan. 1). The song is set to appear on the Atlanta rhymer's tentatively titled album Music. The last time these two rappers collaborated was on Travis' "Fe!n" track from his Grammy-nominated Utopia album. The new song is also accompanied by a lo-fi visual featuring King Vamp and La Flame rapping in a garage in front of a huge SUV tank. There's also scenes of Carti showering an exotic dancer with money.

The song itself is haunting and melodic with Carti and Scott rapping non-descript verses about women and money. The duo's track can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

Playboi Carti Releases Several New Tracks Before Upcoming Album Release

In December of 2023, Playboi Carti dropped several new tracks from his upcoming album.

On Dec. 8, Carti jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a snippet of a tune called "Ur the Moon" and released a surprise song called "Different Day" on his Opium IG account.

A week later, on Dec. 14, Carti dropped a new track and video for "2024," which was produced by Kanye West. Several days after that, King Vamp delivered the video for his new song "H00dByAir," a nod to the millennial-era Hood By Air clothing brand in New York, where he revealed that he recently had a daughter.

"Was 24 when I had lil Onyx/27 when I had Yves," he raps toward the end of the eerie-sounding song.

In early December, DJ Akademiks claimed on X formerly known as Twitter, that Carti was preparing to drop his new album in January.

"Playboi Carti... album coming JANUARY! will be the greatest thing you ever heard," AK posted on X at the time. Pharrell also hinted at new Carti music on X in December.

It looks like Carti is ready to deliver a new album.

Check out Playboi Carti's new song with Travis Scott below.

Listen to Playboi Carti's Song and Video "Backrooms" Featuring Travis Scott