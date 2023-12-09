Playboi Carti Returns With First New Song Ahead of His Album Release in January

Playboi Carti has returned with his first new song ahead of his album release in January of 2024.

Playboi Carti Shares New Song Ahead of Album Release

On Friday (Dec. 8), Playboi Carti hopped on his Instagram Story and shared a video from a page that goes by @opium_00pium on Instagram. The video, which can be seen below, showcases Carti's new single, which has yet to be titled. Underneath the clip he reposted, the rapper tagged The Weeknd and wrote, "You don't need promotion when you got family OOX0."

The intergalactic trap single is the Atlanta rapper's first release in over three years, which was "@ Meh." Carti's LP, Music, is set to debut in January. DJ Akademiks revealed the news on Thursday (Dec. 7), after going on X, formerly known as Twitter, and composing a tweet.

"Playboi Carti... album coming JANUARY! will be the greatest thing you ever heard," AK wrote. The post can be seen below.

Playboi Carti Teases Song's Arrival

Before dropping the bomb about his new single, Playboi Carti hinted at a new release with the help of Pharrell Williams. On Dec. 7, the rapper went on X and retweeted a post from Pharrell Williams' X account. In the tweet below, the producer wrote the word "PREPARE" and shared an image of a white banner that reads "I AM MUSIC." Carti also shared the image on his Instagram Story, which ignited talks about a new release.

Read More: Playboi Carti Spent Three Months in a Cave Recording His New Album

Look at the music video for Playboi Carti's new single below.

Listen to Playboi Carti's New Song Ahead of His Album Release

See DJ Akademiks' Tweet About Playboi Carti's Album

See the Tweet That Playboi Carti Reshared From Pharrell Williams