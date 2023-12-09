Playboi Carti Returns With First New Song Ahead of His Album Release in January
Playboi Carti has returned with his first new song ahead of his album release in January of 2024.
Playboi Carti Shares New Song Ahead of Album Release
On Friday (Dec. 8), Playboi Carti hopped on his Instagram Story and shared a video from a page that goes by @opium_00pium on Instagram. The video, which can be seen below, showcases Carti's new single, which has yet to be titled. Underneath the clip he reposted, the rapper tagged The Weeknd and wrote, "You don't need promotion when you got family OOX0."
The intergalactic trap single is the Atlanta rapper's first release in over three years, which was "@ Meh." Carti's LP, Music, is set to debut in January. DJ Akademiks revealed the news on Thursday (Dec. 7), after going on X, formerly known as Twitter, and composing a tweet.
"Playboi Carti... album coming JANUARY! will be the greatest thing you ever heard," AK wrote. The post can be seen below.
Read More: Fan Subscribes to Iggy Azalea's OnlyFans to Allegedly Ask Her About Playboi Carti's Album
Playboi Carti Teases Song's Arrival
Before dropping the bomb about his new single, Playboi Carti hinted at a new release with the help of Pharrell Williams. On Dec. 7, the rapper went on X and retweeted a post from Pharrell Williams' X account. In the tweet below, the producer wrote the word "PREPARE" and shared an image of a white banner that reads "I AM MUSIC." Carti also shared the image on his Instagram Story, which ignited talks about a new release.
Read More: Playboi Carti Spent Three Months in a Cave Recording His New Album
Look at the music video for Playboi Carti's new single below.