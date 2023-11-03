Playboi Carti spent three months in a cave recording his new album.

Playboi Carti Talks About Recording His New Album in a Cave and Other Locations

On Friday (Nov. 3), German arts and culture magazine Numéro Berlin published a new interview with Playboi Carti to give his rabid legion of fans a little insight into the creative process behind the new album he's working on. In true King Vamp fashion, Carti describes how he spent months recording his next project in a cave and what specific sounds came out of those sessions. He also explains how working in settings like Paris and Atlanta affects the type of music he creates.

"I really try to stay out my head, I try to stay out my phone and I just try to lock in," Playboi Carti tells Numéro Berlin regarding his current musical mind state. "I'm in my surroundings. I've been recording in Paris. I love Paris. I was recording in a cave for like three months and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy."

Carti continues: "Then, I'm in a glass house somewhere in the hills and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it's the little things like that that keep me going, because I'm just trying to talk to myself."

