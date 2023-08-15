Travis Scott Releases Circus Maximus Film on YouTube – Watch

Travis Scott just released his Circus Maximus film on YouTube, and it features all the songs from Utopia.

Travis Scott Drops Circus Maximus Movie on YouTube

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), Travis Scott uploaded his 75-minute movie, Circus Maximus, on his YouTube channel. The film, which can be seen below, highlights every song from his latest album, Utopia, and captures the rapper's creative direction for them within a specific time stamp. Travis Scott, who also wrote and directed Circus Maximus with several filmmakers from across the globe, is also one of the movie's main characters.

The flick starts with the rapper walking into a dark tunnel underwater and battling it out with an octopus before cutting to scenes of what seems to be a therapy session, late-night taxi rides and behind-the-scenes moments from his Circus Maximus concert in Rome, Italy, to name a few.

The media site, IMDB, says that Circus Maximus brings viewers on a "surreal and psychedelic journey" and explores the importance behind all kinds of life experiences. On July 27, Circus Maximus was debuted only in theaters. However, on Aug. 7, Scott's movie was livestreamed on Apple Music.

Travis Scott Says He's Dropping Circus Maximus Movie

On July 25, Travis Scott shared a snippet of the Circus Maximus movie on his Instagram page. In the post below, the 32-year-old rhymer announced that Circus Maximus would arrive on the big screen on July 27 before revealing who was involved in the film process and how excited he was to show it to the world.

"AHHHHHH, CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE !!!" Travis Scott wrote in the Instagram preview's caption. "LETSSS EATTTTT. CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27. I WROTE AND DIRECTED THIS ALONG SIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U SEEE U IN UTOPIA."

The movie's soundtrack and rapper's latest album, Utopia, debuted on all streaming platforms on July 28.

Take a look at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus movie below.

Watch Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Movie