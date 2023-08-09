Travis Scott Has a Surprising Connection to Brad Pitt Thanks to Utopia

Travis Scott has a surprising connection to movie star Brad Pitt thanks to the rapper's new Utopia album.

Travis Scott's Brad Pitt Connection

Travis Scott's new Utopia album was years in the making and features dozens of contributing artists and producers. One of the places La Flame used to record the new album during the multi-year recording process was Brad Pitt's record studio, Miraval. Located in the South of France, the studio was originally built in 1977. The Babylon actor purchased the studio and refurbished the space before reopening in 2021. Other acts who have recorded in the now state-of-the-art studio include Sade, Pink Floyd and The Cure.

Travis Scott's Utopia Album

Released on July 28, Travis Scott's new Utopia album is getting high marks and being compared to Kanye West's Yeezus LP. Contributors to the album include Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyonce, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Future, Kid Cudi and others. The album became only the second rap album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this year, earning nearly 500,000 equivalent album units and 252,000 pure album sales in its first week.

Travis recently announced he will be embarking on the 23-city Utopia Tour in promotion of the album, which will be his first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Peep photos of Brad Pitt's Miraval Studio below.

See Travis Scott Recording Utopia in Brad Pitt's Miraval Studio