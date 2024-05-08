Nine Out of 10 Wrongful Death Lawsuits Over the Astroworld Festival Tragedy Have Been Settled

All but one of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed in connection to Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival have been settled out of court.

Astroworld Festival Lawsuits Settled Out of Court

On Wednesday (May 8), a rep for Travis Scott confirmed to XXL that a full resolution has almost been reached in the ongoing court battle between Travis Scott, Live Nation and the victims of the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy after it was reported that all but one of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed against the rapper in connection to the fateful festival have reached a settlement. Details of the settlements have not been disclosed.

A suit from the family of victim Madison Dubiski was slated to go to trial this week. However, it was the latest case that reached an amicable agreement.

"Mr. Scott is grateful that a resolution has been reached without the need for a trial," Ted Anastasiou, a representative for Scott, said. "The confidential agreement will honor Madison Dubiski’s legacy and promote improvements for concert safety."

The family of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who died at the festival, is still currently planning to head to trial.

The 2021 Astroworld Festival Tragedy

On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people died from asphyxiation at the Astroworld festival in Houston as the result of a crowd surge toward the end of the show. Following the mass-casualty event, Travis Scott faced backlash after it was speculated that he was fully aware of the chaos going on in the crowd. There were also rumors that La Flame would not be able to perform live events anymore due to companies being afraid to put up insurance for the Texas rhymer. Dozens of lawsuits followed. Last June, authorities in Texas announced the rapper would not face criminal charges regarding the concert, following a 19-month investigation.