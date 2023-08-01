Travis Scott Announces Concert at Circus Maximus in Rome Following Failed Egypt Pyramids Show

Travis Scott has announced a new Utopia concert that will be fittingly taking place at Circus Maximus in Rome.

Travis Scott Announces New Concert

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Travis Scott revealed plans for a new concert to celebrate the release of his Utopia album following the cancelation of his highly anticipated show at the Pyramids of Giza. La Flame shared an advert for the upcoming show on Instagram, below, which shows him standing on a stack of speakers and notes the show will take place at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy on Aug. 7.

"FIRST STOP. UTOPIA LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS. WE OUT !!!!!" Travis Scott captioned the post. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 3 on the rapper's website: travisscott.com/live.

Circus Maximus is an ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium, which currently serves as a mass entertainment venue. It is also the title of Travis Scott's new movie.

Travis Scott's Canceled Show at Pyramids of Giza

Travis Scott was previously scheduled to play a show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28, the same day his new Utopia album was released. However, the show was canceled on July 26, with the show's promotor, Live Nation, citing technical issues.

Travis Scott also released a statement promising fans a rescheduled event.

"Egypt at the pyramids will happen," the Astroworld rapper tweeted. "But due to demand and detail logistics. They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll."

