Travis Scott Shares First of Five Utopia Album Covers, Previews His New Movie

Travis Scott is sharing the first of five Utopia album covers and is also previewing his new movie.

Travis Scott Shares First One of Five Utopia album covers

On Tuesday (July 25) Travis Scott hit up Instagram to show off what he describes as one of five different versions of cover art for his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Utopia. The Houston rapper explains that this particular piece of artwork was shot by Pieter Hugo and that Travis will be unveiling more of the album's covers each day leading up to Utopia's release.

"THIS IS ONE OF THE COVERS FOR MY 4TH ALBUM UTOPIA," Travis Scott reveals in the caption of the photo below. "SHOT BY PIETER HUGO. THE JOURNEY THRU THE ALBUM TOOK ME ALL OVER THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO FINALLY DROP THE ALBUM.

THE MAIN COVER WILL DROP THURS. UNTIL THEN A COVER EVERYDAY LOVE U SEE U IN UTOPIA."

Travis Scott Previews New Circus Maximus Movie

Also on Tuesday, Travis Scott offered his 50.5 million Instagram followers a glimpse of the upcoming movie he's been working on, Circus Maximus. Described as a "mind-bending visual odyssey" that captures Travis' worldly experiences across the planet, Utopia actually serves as the film's soundtrack. The official movie trailer can be seen in the video below as Travis explains that not only does he star in the flick, which premieres in theaters on July 27, but he wrote and directed Circus Maximus along with a number of filmmakers he gathered from around the world.

"AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE !!!" Travis Scott exclaims in the Instagram preview's caption. "LETSSS EATTTTT. CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27. I WROTE ANS DIRECTED THIS ALONG SIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U SEEE U IN UTOPIA."

What Do We Know About Travis Scott's Utopia Album?

Travis Scott's Utopia album and the details surrounding it have been giving off mysterious vibes throughout all of 2023. However, on Saturday (July 22), Cactus Jack announced the long-awaited LP's release date live on stage at Rolling Loud Miami. To coincide with his large-scale performance of the album at the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt on the same date, Utopia is set to drop this coming Friday (July 28). The album's lead single, "K-POP" featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, has already mustered up nearly seven million views on YouTube since its July 21 release.

Read More: Travis Scott Confirms Utopia Release Date and New Movie to Go with It

Check out the first of what will be five Utopia album covers and catch the trailer for Travis Scott's Circus Maximus movie below.

See the First of Five Utopia Album Covers and Watch Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Movie Preview Below