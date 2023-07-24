ASAP Rocky Appears to Diss Travis Scott While Performing Unreleased Song at 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

A$AP Rocky appeared to throw shade at Travis Scott on a new song he debuted at 2023 Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend.

A$AP Rocky Disses Travis Scott at Rolling Loud Miami?

On Sunday (July 23), A$AP Rocky headlined day 3 of the 2023 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During his set, Rocky previewed three new songs from his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb. One song finds the rapper appearing to take aim at Travis Scott.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo b***h/Then you stole my style I need at least like 10 percent," A$AP Rocky raps on the track in the video below.

A$AP Rocky Has Called Out Travis Scott in the Past

This isn't the first time A$AP Rocky has called out Travis Scott. Last May, Pretty Flacko appeared on an episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, and opened up about feeling like Travis took his whole style.

"You’re hearing it from me, let shorty rock," A$AP Rocky stated. "And let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic. I’m not saying everybody should be allowed to just take [from] whoever got going on. I’m not implying that. I feel like that whole situation sound petty."

