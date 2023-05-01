As the showcase of the biggest night in fashion came to a close, the couple everyone was anxiously waiting to see, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, hit the Met Gala red carpet, completely stealing the show.

On Monday evening (May 1), following A$AP Rocky pushing through a crowd of people and using a woman's face to climb over a barricade ahead of appearing on the most coveted fashion red carpet, Rocky and his lady Rihanna graced the event with the Harlem rapper paying homage to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Similar to Lagerfeld's Chanel look for the 2005 spring/summer pret-a-porter collection worn in a Tokyo fashion show in December of 2004, Rocky wore a black blazer with a white shirt and tie, a red plaid skirt over bedazzled denim jeans, with three Gucci belts and black silver-toe boots.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage loading...

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (C) of French fashion giant Chanel walks with models during the 2005 spring/summer pret-a-porter collection at a makeshift auditorium at Hibiya Park in downtown Tokyo, 03 December 2004, on the eve of the opening of its biggest boutique in the world at the main street of Ginza shopping district. Toru Yamanaka/AFP via Getty Images loading...

Rihanna, who headed to the carpet in a vintage brown Fendi mink jacket, appeared on the carpet in a long-trained white gown that was completely covered in large white roses from the waist up.

Rihanna's ensemble completely covered her growing baby bump, which she unveiled during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. However, she later removed the rose attachment to her gown, which showed Rihanna's spaghetti strap dress with a single rose in the center.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images loading...

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...

A number of members from the hip-hop community appeared at the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty-themed Met Gala, from Doja Cat, who used special effects prosthetics to replicate a real-life cat, an animal that Lagerfeld was quite fond of, to Ice Spice, who made her debut on the famed debonair carpet and was reportedly invited by Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Cardi B also turned heads with two different looks, as well as Lil Nas X, who was completely covered in metallic silver paint and adornments. Diddy and Yung Miami, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Pusha T and much more made their presence known tonight, too.

Needless to say, the evenings' fashions made quite the conversation on social media.

Watch A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Arrive at the Met Gala