Diddy was in the hot seat at the Met Gala tonight when the rapper was asked if he and Yung Miami officially go together and he started sweating profusely.

On Monday evening (May 1), Diddy and Yung Miami attended the Met Gala in New York City, where they held hands on the red carpet. The two artists showing up together and walking hand in hand is surprising to many fans who read an interview Miami did with The Cut last month in which she confirmed that both she and Diddy were single but "still friends." "That's not my man," she said. But at the gala, actress La La Anthony decided to ask Diddy during a red carpet interview about the current status of his relationship with Yung Miami despite the City Girls rapper saying they were no longer an item in a prior interview.

"So, I have the million-dollar question right now," La La asked. "You ready for it? The million-dollar question is so, do y'all officially go together real bad?" Real fans know Lala is playing off Yung Miami's own statement to Diddy on her Caresha Please podcast in which Miami said her and Diddy "go together real bad."

"I'm asking, I wanna know," La La continued.

"She gonna answer that," Diddy said, laughing, referring to Yung Miami.

"You not answering that?" La La said.

"Of course, we here. We here," Diddy responded.

"Real bad? Real bad? It's official," La La threw at him again.

"I don't know what you're asking me exactly," he said. "We definitely go together real bad. She's my date for the night."

"It's just a good date night," Yung Miami added.

"We don't put titles on it," Diddy shared. "Everybody wants us to put a title on it. We don't put titles on it. This like my best friend in the world. One of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet. I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

"Can I get a little napkin for my forehead? Damn, I'm sweating," Diddy expressed.

Diddy and Yung Miami have been romantically linked since 2021. However, in 2022, the two confirmed they were dating on Miami's Caresha Please podcast, a show on Diddy's Revolt TV. Since then, there have been public instances in which Miami has said she was single and that she would no longer "share" her man in the future, alluding to the fact Diddy dates other women. Diddy ended up having another child during his time dating Miami, a surprising reveal that Miami said she was aware of.

Take a look below to watch Diddy sweat when asked about his relationship with Yung Miami.

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage loading...

Watch Diddy Start Sweating When Asked If He and Yung Miami Go Together Below