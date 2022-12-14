Yung Miami Tells The Game She’s Single After He Compliments Her Attitude Toward Diddy

Yung Miami has let the world know she is single after The Game complimented her on how well she is handling the Diddy situation.

On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The Game hopped on Twitter in search of a woman that possessed the same loyal qualities as the City Girls rhymer.

"Since @YungMiami305 taken, were YungAtlanta, YungHouston or YungNewYork at ?? If you hold it down like her, you’ll never pay a bill again in this lifetime or the next !!!!" the Compton, Calif. rapper posted.

Yung Miami caught wind of the post on TheShadeRoom and responded in the comment section.

"I single boo!" she posted.

In response, The Game posted a big eyes emoji. In a second comment he wrote "Lol" along with another eyes emoji and posted his fake phone number as a joke.

Yung Miami has been a trending topic since Diddy announced the birth of his new baby girl, who is reportedly with a woman named Dana Tran.

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," Diddy revealed to the world over the weekend. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

People have had a lot to say on social media after presuming Diddy and Yung Miami were dating exclusively. Yung Miami reacted to the news subliminally, at first. She later blasted DJ Akademiks for referring to her as Diddy's side-piece.

"I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch!" Yung Miami tweeted before going off on a lengthy rant.

Diddy has since come forward to address his relationship with Yung Miami and also appeared to call out Ak.

"[Yung Miami] is not my side chick," the Bad Boy founder tweeted. "Never has been, never will be. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

"So think what you want," Diddy added in a follow-up post. "But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I'm gonna come to your house and we're gonna talk about it like human beings. Love."

Back in September, Yung Miami spoke with XXL and addressed the status of her relationship with Diddy.

"We are dating. We single, but we’re dating," she said. "People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

"He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him," she continued. "I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from."

Along with the announcement of his new baby, Diddy is also releasing new music. He put out the single "Sex in the Porsche" featuring PartyNextDoor today.