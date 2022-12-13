Diddy Addresses His Relationship With Yung Miami, Appears to Call Out DJ Akademiks

Diddy has addressed his current relationship status with Yung Miami and at the same time, appears to have called out DJ Akademiks for his recent remarks about the City Girls rapper.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Diddy hit up Twitter to publicly clear the air regarding his ongoing romantic relationship with Yung Miami, in the wake of news that he recently had a baby with another woman. Specifically, as it pertains to any rumors that the Caresha Please rapper-podcaster is anything less than a main priority in his life. The Bad Boy Entertainment exec also seemingly called out DJ Akademiks, who was recently involved in an online spat with Yung Miami following Ak's insinuation that she is Diddy's "side chick."

"[Yung Miami] is not my side chick," tweeted the newly minted father of Love Sean Combs. "Never has been, never will be. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

In a second social media post uploaded within minutes of the first, Diddy explained that while he is not one to address any beef on the internet, he'd gladly hash out any contentious issues in person when it comes to his loved ones. The follow-up tweet appears as though it could be aimed directly at DJ Akademiks, following the series of jokes the online personality had for Yung Miami.

"So think what you want," added Diddy. "But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I'm gonna come to your house and we're gonna talk about it like human beings. Love."

Diddy's explanation of his relationship with Yung Miami comes just one day after Akademiks went out of his way to praise the "Watcha Gon' Do?" rapper-exec for having a newborn child with one woman while he is, according to Ak, also romantically involved with others.

"Diddy different," DJ Akademiks tweeted on Dec. 10. "My Nigga done fucked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real [one]."

In return, Yung Miami took heavy exception to DJ Akademik's commentary, addressing his uncouth joke head-on before engaging in a heated back-and-forth via Twitter on Monday (Dec. 12).

"I'm nobody side bitch," tweeted Yung Miami in response to DJ Akademiks. "Let's just make this clear on this good Monday. I don't come [second] to no bitch. Akademiks, my name ain't dick so keep it out your mouth. You the type of nigga my uncle doing life sentences for, bitch ass nigga."

The fallout between the City Girls rhymer and DJ Akademiks came in the wake of Diddy's recent announcement of the birth of his new baby girl, Love Sean Combs. Despite Puff having already been involved romantically with Yung Miami, the New York hip-hop icon reportedly fathered the child back in October with cyber security professional Dana Tran.