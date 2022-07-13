Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless After Talking About His Sex Life and Sleeping With His Cousin

Kevin Gates left Yung Miami of the City Girls completely speechless during a revealing discussion about his sex life and sleeping with his cousin.

On Wednesday (July 13), Yung Miami dropped a teaser trailer for an upcoming episode of her Revolt TV podcast, Caresha Please, that will seemingly feature Kevin Gates opening all the way up about some of the wild escapades he's experienced in the bedroom. In fact, the Baton Rouge, La. native was so candid about his sexual desires and experiences in just the 54-second clip alone, that he left the City Girls rhymer with her jaw on the floor.

Off rip, the short video promoting the podcast shows Yung Miami, who is known for having no issue discussing sex in her own right, bluntly asking Gates about his widely publicized past-sexual encounters with his own cousin.

Caresha asked: "Did you really fuck your cousin?"

While the beginning of Kevin Gates' direct response appears to have been edited out of the trailer, the Khaza MC can be seen unapologetically describing the experience.

"She pulled me to the side and said, 'baby, that's your cousin,'" replied Gates. "I ain't ’bout to stop."

From there, the conversation becomes even more sexually explicit, with Kevin saying things that caused the "Pussy Talk" rapper to become even more shocked by his words. Yung Miami asked if the Lousiana spitter is "really like that," seemingly referring to his recent "Super General" freestyle, in which Gates raps all about his sexual fantasies regarding women in the industry like Beyoncé, Rubi Rose and Nicki Minaj.

In his response, the "Thinking With My Dick" artist lays it on Caresha with the same type of abrasive sex talk as the aforementioned track over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin." In the course of just a few seconds, Gates describes exactly what type of sexual activity he enjoys with references to booties, feet and twirling his "big, long-ass tongue."

Given the fact that Gates has never been one to mince his words on anything, especially his lustful desires, the topic of sex has been coming up a lot lately when the "I'm in Love" rapper speaks publicly. When asked about the bars he spits about Beyoncé on "Super General" in a June 2022 interview with Bootleg Kev, Gates doubled down on his fantasies and then some.

As for having sex with his cousin, that particular part of Kevin Gates' past has been circulating throughout the majority of his rap career. In fact, Gates himself openly admitted to doing the deed with his own relative in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts back in 2015.

XXL has reached out to Kevin Gates and his team for comment.

Watch the Caresha Please Teaser Featuring Kevin Gates Below