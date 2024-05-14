Yung Miami Announces The Gays Merch Launch, Faces Backlash for Old Homophobic Tweet

Yung Miami announces a new merch launch called The Gays and faces backlash for an old homophobic tweet.

Yung Miami Announces The Gays Merch Line

On Monday (May 13), Yung Miami shared an ad for her upcoming merch collection named The Gays on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, which can be seen below, The Gays supervisor Sexy gives "The Gays guide to get your summer activated," which includes shopping at careshaplease.com. The City Girls rapper captioned the post, "Surprise drop this Friday May 17th in celebration of Pride month coming this June! This one is for THE GAYS [rainbow flag] a portion of the proceeds will be donated to @glaad for LGBTQ programming."

Caresha Faces Backlash

Yung Miami seems to have good intentions with her upcoming drop. Last summer, she revealed she is bisexual during an interview on The Jason Lee Show. She is also besties with openly gay rapper Saucy Santana. However, she received pushback from fans following the reveal. Many of them mentioned a since-deleted homophobic tweet Miami put up in 2013 where she wrote, "Boy oh boy if I ever see any type of gay s**t in my son Imma beat that boy so baddd." She later apologized for the tweet but people have not forgotten.

"She the same person that said she would beat her son if he was gay?" one person responded to the post.

"Stop using gayness as an accessory [vomit emoji]," another Twitter user opined.

"You must be down bad if you gotta invoke the same community of people you’d beat your child if they were a part of… nasty work," another post reads.

See Yung Miami's The Gays merch collection announcement and reactions below.

Watch Yung Miami's The Gays Collection Ad

See Reactions to Yung Miami's They Gays Collection