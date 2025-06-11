Yung Miami has been mentioned by name for the first time in the Diddy trial.

Diddy's Attorney Directly Refers to Yung Miami During Mystery Witness Jane's Testimony

On Wednesday (June 11), the mystery woman anonymously going by the name "Jane" took the stand for day five of her testimony. As reported by Inner City Press via X, Jane was asked about Diddy's former girlfriend, Yung Miami, while under cross-examination by Diddy's attorney Teny Geragos.

The implication was that Jane, who was involved in a private relationship with the disgraced rap mogul, did not take kindly to Diddy being romantically tied to Yung Miami in the public's eye.

What Was Diddy Trial Witness "Jane" Asked About Yung Miami?

Yung Miami's artist name was mentioned on July 11 in court.

"That night, you saw the Italian entertainer, who we'll call the entertainer and Sean had taken up with Yung Miami?" Geragos asked, to which Jane agreed. "And you said, 'If you don't get your a*s out of the island, no party, right?"

Later in Jane's testimony, the mystery witness was asked about a night in which she sent Diddy racy photos of herself in a hotel room with two other men in order to please Puff.

"You didn't tell him [Diddy] you didn't like it until you saw him with Caresha [Yung Miami] in Turks, right?" Diddy's attorney asked, implying that Jane was perhaps jealous of Combs' relationship with Caresha.

"Yes," replied Jane. "It was very hurtful after enduring what I endured."

Jane Was Upset That Yung Miami Was in a Public Relationship With Diddy

While Jane's testimony on Wednesday was the first time Yung Miami or her government name, Caresha, was said out loud within the courtroom, the former City Girls rapper had been alluded to previously during the trial. According to CNN, Jane testified that while she didn't mind that Diddy was with other women in the same timeframe in which he was involved with Jane, she did not like the fact that Puff's relationship with Yung Miami had become public while hers remained private.

"I was feeling my man and wanted him to be mine," Jane testified on Tuesday (June 10) while describing her emotions after seeing photos of Diddy and Yung Miami together. "What was hard for me was the imbalance in treatment. That was hard to watch. I didn't sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship."

What Else Has Jane Testified About in the Diddy Trial?

When she first took the stand on June 5, Jane told jurors that while dating Diddy from 2021-2024, she participated in many "freak offs" and "hotel nights" involving threesomes with other men. After a while, when Jane told Diddy she no longer wanted to have sex with random men, she said Puff threatened to cut her off financially and that he would expose videos of her sexual encounters. She has also testified that Diddy forced her to traffic drugs the former couple would use when they were together.

What Are Diddy's Current Charges?

Diddy is currently facing federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in addition to transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and if convicted, could be facing life behind bars.

See Yung Miami's Name Brought Up in Diddy's Trial