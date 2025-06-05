One of Diddy's former girlfriends took the stand today and testified anonymously about participating in freak offs and using drugs at the behest of the embattled music mogul.

Mystery Woman Takes Stand in the Diddy Trial

On Thursday (June 5), a woman identified only as "Jane" took the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex crimes trial in New York City. During her testimony, she described her relationship with Diddy, which included details about freak offs lasting for hours, drugs he'd make her take and more.

The anonymous woman revealed that she and Diddy dated from 2021-2024. During their first date, in January of 2021, Jane said they talked about their past and she acknowledged her child's father had issues with Diddy.

Jane said she kept her relationship with Diddy mostly private and Puff would frequently send her money and fly her out. A short time into dating, Diddy brought a man into the bedroom for the first time. Jane said she was cool partaking in threesomes at first, but "there was so much of it, and it was too much of it," she told the jury.

Jane said the "hotel nights" with male escorts took place in Miami, Los Angeles, New York and Turks and Caicos and involved lots of baby oil and drugs like ecstasy. When Jane told Diddy she didn't want to be a part of threesomes with other men, he threatened to stop paying her rent, she said.

Jane's Testimony Similar to Cassie Ventura's Testimony

The prosecution is attempting to prove that Diddy used his wealth and fear to coerce women into participating in his sexual fantasies with male escorts. Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, told a very similar account to Jane's during her four-day testimony in the Diddy trial. She claims Diddy used drugs, blackmail and violence to keep her participating in the sex parties.

Diddy is facing five felony counts on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. His trial is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.

