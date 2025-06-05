Diddy The Dangler? – How the Story of Puff Hanging Someone Over a Balcony Turned Into a Rumor About Wale

Diddy has been accused of A LOT of wild things in the past two years. From bombing Kid Cudi's car, to multiple violent sexual assaults to bribery. One of the most curious stories that has come out of the allegations against Diddy, is about him dangling someone over a balcony. That turned into a story about Wale being the victim. But what is the truth of the matter?

Cassie's Friend Testifies She Was Hanged Off Balcony by Diddy

On Wednesday (June 4), Bryana "Bana" Bongolan testified in the Diddy sex crimes trial. She reaffirmed what Cassie wrote in her November 2023 lawsuit and what Bongolan wrote in her own lawsuit against Diddy, filed last December, that an eraged Diddy held her over a 17th-floor balcony of Cassie's apartment in 2016.

"I was trying not to slip and pushing back on him," Bongolan said, according to Variety, admitting she still isn't sure why the incident happened. "I was scared to fall."

"I have nightmares, and I have a lot of paranoia, and I used to scream a lot in my sleep," she told the jury.

How Did Wale's Name Get Thrown Into the Story?

The day after Cassie filed her lawsuit in 2023, which did not name Bongolan as the victim, a video started circulating of D.C. rapper Ant Glizzy detailing an incident about Wale getting into a confrontation with Diddy that ended with Wale being held over a balcony by Puff.

According to Ant, he attended a studio session with Wale and Cassie. Puff became upset that the two were working too closely, and Puff and his security guards pressed Wale.

"I swear to God on my grandmother, they got Wale over top of his feet," Ant explained. "Off his feet, hanging off the balcony. They dangling him by his feet. I can't really hear what they saying."

Ant has doubled down in multiple interviews since then.

What Does Wale Have to Say About Ant's Story?

In November of 2023, Wale's team released a statement addressing Ant Glizzy's comments.

"It’s a shame that a complete fabrication has gotten this far and that we have to dignify it with a response," the statement read. "It is a fantasy written by an outsider to exploit a viral story for clicks […] The author must have watched ‘The Five Heartbeats’ on basic cable and got inspired. They have never been in the same room as the people mentioned. Wale has never met Cassie or the author and was never involved in any type of altercation. He wishes peace for everyone involved in the settlement."

Last month, Wale reaffirmed he was never pressed by Diddy during an interview on The Morning Hustle radio show.

"I never got an altercation with them," the DMV rapper confirmed. "I’ve never been in an altercation with nobody in the industry. I’ve had close calls, but not him. Definitely. It was made up by somebody who was just trolling and it just went."

Is Diddy a serial dangler? The embattled music mogul denied Bongolan's claims following her lawsuit, telling XXL: "Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless."

With Bongolan doubling down under oath and Wale calling cap, the truth might lie somewhere in between. Or it could all be made up. Either way, the saga continues for Diddy.