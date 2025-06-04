Diddy Paid $100,000 to Keep Video of Him Assaulting Cassie in a Hotel Hallway, Hotel Employee Testifies

A security officer testified during the Diddy trial yesterday that Puff paid $100,000 for the surveillance video showing him assaulting Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel in 2016.

Who Took a $100,000 Bribe to Give Diddy the Cassie Assault Video?

On Tuesday (June 3), Eddy Garcia, a hotel security officer who worked at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City, took the stand in Puff's sex crimes trial, The New York Times reports. He told the jury that he arrived at work on March 5, 2016, and was shown the video of Diddy punching and kicking Cassie in a hotel hallway. Afterward, Garcia was contacted and visited at work by Diddy employee Kristina Khorram, who requested the video. He turned her down, but she and Diddy persisted in contacting Garcia about giving up the footage.

During one phone call, Khorram connected Garcia with Diddy who said he had too much to drink on the day of the incident and noted if the footage got out, "it could ruin him."

Garcia said Diddy offered to "take care of him." Garcia then contacted his supervisor, who agreed to give Diddy the footage for $50,000. The hotel security officer ultimately agreed to meet with Diddy to give him the video and receive $100,000 in exchange for it.

Who Delivered the Video Footage to Diddy?

The supervisor gave Garcia a USB drive containing the video. On March 7, 2016, he met Diddy at a home in Los Angeles and gave him the USB drive. Garcia said Diddy was excited during the exchange.

"'Eddy, my angel, I knew you could help. I knew you could do it,'" Garcia said Diddy told him.

In exchange, Diddy gave him $100,000 in a brown bag. "He said not to make any big purchases," Garcia testified.

What Happened to the Money?

Mr. Garcia, who testified under immunity, said he gave $50,000 to his supervisor and $20,000 to a colleague. He kept the remaining $30,000 and used it to buy a car.

How Did the Footage Get Out?

During his meeting with Diddy, Garcia signed a document confirming he turned over the only existing copy of the assault. He also signed a non-disclosure agreement. Israel Florez, the hotel security staffer who responded to the assault, testified that the footage had been removed from the camera system the following day. It is unclear how the footage was obtained by CNN, which leaked the video last May.

Cassie revealed during her testimony in the trial that she recently agreed to a $10 million settlement with the hotel over the video.

What Do Diddy's Lawyers Have to Say About the Video?

Diddy's legal team isn't denying he paid to make the video go away. However, they claim it was to avoid bad publicity, not to obstruct justice as the prosecution is claiming.

Diddy is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, which includes bribery and obstruction of justice. If found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Check out coverage of day 15 of the Diddy trial below.

Watch ABC News' Report on Eddy Garcia's Testimony