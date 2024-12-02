Diddy Accused of Dangling Woman Over Balcony for Turning Down His Advances in New Lawsuit – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 2):

Diddy's team has released the following statement to XXL in response to the latest lawsuit.

"As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have," the statement reads. "Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless. He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light,demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 2):

Diddy is reportedly being accused in a new lawsuit of hanging a woman over a balcony for turning down his advances.

Diddy Faces New Lawsuit

On Nov. 30, TMZ broke the news that the embattled music mogul is facing yet another lawsuit. This time, Puff is being sued by a woman named Bryana "Bana" Bongolan who filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week. The suit claims Bongolan was staying at Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's apartment in 2016 when Diddy came over one night and began groping her. When she turned down his advances, Bongolan claims the Bad Boy Entertainment founder held her over a 17th-floor balcony.

He eventually pulled her back, the suit claims, only to slam her into some patio furniture. She is suing Diddy for sexual battery, false imprisonment and other claims.

Cassie mentioned this incident in the lawsuit she filed against Diddy last November. There were rumors that Wale was the person Diddy held over the balcony. However, he denied the speculation.

Diddy Denied Pre-Trial Release

Amid mounting civil cases, Diddy is also battling a serious criminal case where he is being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. On Nov. 27, his bail was denied for a fourth time with the judge citing the risk to the community if Puff is freed before his trial.

Diddy's trial is set to start on May 25, 2025.

