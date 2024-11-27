Diddy Denied Pretrial Release Again, Judge Thinks Safety of Community at Risk

Diddy's fourth attempt at getting bail before his criminal trial has been denied with the judge citing concerns for community safety if the music mogul is freed.

Diddy Denied Bond in Criminal Case

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), Diddy appeared in federal court in New York City for his fourth bond hearing and he continues to try to gain his freedom ahead of his trial for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. After hearing arguments from both sides, United States District Judge Arun Subramanian shot down the embattled music mogul's bail request, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

"The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence

that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community," the court ruling reads. The judge also cited Diddy showing a history of violence and the risk of witness tampering. Subramanian also pointed to evidence that shows Diddy has been violating prison regulations by using third parties to contact people not on his approved contact list.

Diddy and his legal team have been pulling out all stops in an attempt to get him free on bail before his case goes to trial. Their initial offer included a $50 million bail package that was ultimately turned down.

Read More: There Are More Than 25 Lawsuits Against Diddy Following New Accusations of Sexual Assault and Drugging

Diddy Case Heats Up

The decision comes after the defense and prosecution have both been levying claims against each other leading up to the hearing. Last week, the government accused Diddy of using his phone privileges to try and contact potential witnesses and getting his family to carry out a social media campaign to sway jurors. A couple of days later, Diddy's lawyers accused the prosecution of purposely showing the judge an edited version of the 2016 Cassie assault video in order to make him look more menacing.

Diddy is being accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others, and leading a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice and other crimes. He will remain in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. The trial date has been scheduled for May 5, 2025.