There Are More Than 25 Lawsuits Against Diddy Following New Accusations of Sexual Assault and Drugging

Diddy has been sued five more times by anonymous accusers who claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the embattled media mogul dating back to 2001.

The barrage of lawsuits filed against Diddy by The Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of accusers continues. On Tuesday (Nov. 19), five more lawsuits were filed against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder in New York Southern District Court. The suits were filed by three men and two women.

One woman claims she was drugged via a drink she was given and forced to perform oral sex on Diddy and his bodyguard in a limousine following a Halloween party at a Manhattan nightclub in 2001 when she was 18. A second accuser, claims he attended an afterparty at Diddy's Miami home in 2022 where he was handed a drink by Diddy that made him pass out. Upon waking, the alleged victim claims he had pain in his rectum, his clothes were missing and Diddy was behind him trying to penetrate him anally. John Doe claims he was unable to resist because of the drugs and he eventually lost consciousness again. He woke up the next day in the same bedroom and was told by Diddy's security it was time to leave.

A third plaintiff claims he was sexually assaulted when he was 39 at Diddy's New York home in 2022. John Doe claims he was given a drink, which made him lose consciousness. He claims he woke up in a dark room to find Diddy sodomizing him. Doe claims he fought off Diddy and went to a nearby bathroom where he discovered his anus was bleeding before fleeing the home.

A fourth lawsuit was filed by another John Doe who claims he had a meeting with Puff in New York in 2001 to discuss an acting gig in a music video. During the meeting, Doe claims he was given a Diet Coke that tasted funny. He began to float in and out of consciousness and at one point woke up to find Diddy sodomizing him while he was being held down by Diddy's bodyguards. The plaintiff claims he was also sexually assaulted by other male attendees.

A fifth lawsuit was filed on behalf of another woman who claims she was 17 years old when she attended a Diddy party in The Hamptons on the Fourth of July in 2004. She was given a cocktail that made her disoriented. She later woke up missing her underwear and felt a pain in her vaginal area, which she said she realized was the result of Diddy sexually assaulting her while she was blacked out.

Diddy is facing dozens of civil lawsuits in addition to his criminal case where he has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Many of the civil cases have been filed by The Buzbee Law Firm, who announced back in September that they are representing 120 people who plan to sue Diddy.

Diddy's Legal Team Responds to New Set of Lawsuits

Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff has released the following statement to XXL in response to the latest set of allegations.

"The extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs," the statement reads. "As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Diddy got some positive news in his criminal case as the judge reportedly ordered the prosecution to destroy any notes discovered during the raids on his homes back in March. Diddy's criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.