Diddy’s Attorneys Accuse Government of Editing Cassie Assault Video to Make Him Look Dangerous to Judge

Diddy's attorneys are accusing prosecutors of editing the 2016 Cassie assault video in order to make Puff look more menacing to the judge deciding whether to grant him bail.

Diddy's Legal Team Files Motion Ahead of Detention Hearing

Diddy legal team is pulling out all stops ahead of his bail hearing on Friday (Nov. 22). On Thursday (Nov. 21), they filed a motion accusing the government of showing the judge at his previous bond hearing a doctored version of the Cassie fight video that leaked back in March.

"The strength of the primary evidence relied upon by the Government to demonstrate ... danger ... has been undermined by new information," the motion reads.

Diddy's legal team claims prosecutors had the original video but "chose not to share it with the Court. Instead, it offered its edited version of the CNN video as its most powerful evidence of danger and obstruction." The video, Diddy's attorneys claim, does not show the result of a "freak off" party gone wrong like the prosecution previously alleged but instead shows a simple domestic dispute. "The more complete footage of the incident—in contrast to the government’s sensationalized CNN cut—contradicts the government’s representations," the legal filing reads. "The video demonstrates that Mr. Combs in fact ran down the hall to retrieve a bag of clothes and a cellphone, he did not 'drag [Victim-1] back down the hall to the room' as the government and its re-sequenced exhibit falsely suggest, he did not throw a vase at Victim-1 but only its contents (presumably flowers), and she was not 'only ... able to leave' once 'security staff intervened.'"

Diddy Hopes to Get Bail After Multiple Tries

Diddy's upcoming detention hearing comes after he has been unsuccessful at getting a bond before his criminal trial on multiple occasions. All three times, a judge shot down Diddy's appeal for bond after the prosecution successfully argued that Diddy is capable of tampering with witnesses. Diddy's attorney initially proposed a $50 million bond package. The defense filing comes three days after the government accused Diddy of attempting to contact potential witnesses from behind bars.

Diddy has been at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest on Sept. 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial date has been set for May 25, 2025.