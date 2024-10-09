Diddy’s Attorney Files Third Appeal for Music Mogul’s Release From Jail While More Accusers Come Forward

Diddy's attorneys have filed a third appeal in the hopes of getting the embattled media mogul out of jail on pretrial release.

Diddy Files Second Bond Appeal

Diddy has been behind bars since his arrest on Sept. 16 for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution following multiple failed attempts at getting bond. On Tuesday (Oct. 8), the music mogul's attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals Second District requesting Diddy be released on bond for a third time, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Oct. 9).

"Sean Combs requests that this court order his release on appropriate bail conditions and order his immediate release pending disposition of his appeal," the motion reads.

Diddy's legal team is arguing that there is insufficient evidence for his detention, there were legal errors in the court's decision and his "robust" $50 million bail package should have been enough to secure his release.

The Bad Boy founder's legal team is trying to get him freed as he awaits his trial, which could take several months to go to court. Their two previous attempts were unsuccessful. During his initial bail hearing on Sept. 17, Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky refused to grant bail even after Diddy said he would put up $50 million as collateral.

During a follow-up hearing to appeal the ruling on Sept. 18, Diddy was again denied pre-trial release, with Judge Andrew L. Carter citing the risk of witness tampering and referencing Diddy allegedly calling Diddy - Dirty Money singer Kalenna Harper over 100 times in the wake of her bandmate Dawn Richard filing a lawsuit against Puff back in September. On Sept. 30, Diddy's team filed a second appeal.

Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy Accusations Flood In

Along with his criminal case, Diddy is facing a dozen lawsuits from people claiming to have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of the music mogul. Last week, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee announced he's representing 120 people who plan to sue Diddy and his associates for sexual abuse. Of the group, 25 people claimed they were minors when the incident occurred. During an interview last week, Buzbee revealed a hotline he set up for Diddy accusers received over 15,000 calls.