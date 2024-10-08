The Hotline for Diddy Accusers Receives 12,000 Calls in 24 Hours

The hotline set up by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee for people to call with allegations about Diddy received over 12,000 calls in a 24-hour period, the Houston-based lawyer reveals.

Diddy Hotline Blows Up

On Oct. 2, Buzbee sat down for an interview with Law & Crime, one day after he hosted a press conference where he revealed he is representing 120 people who plan to sue Puff and his associates for sexual abuse. During the interview, which can be seen below, Buzbee claims the hotline received over 15,000 calls from people with allegations about the embattled music mogul since he announced he was on the case.

"When I made an announcement that I was going to pursue this case, the floodgates really opened," he said at the 6:47 mark of the video below. "In a 10-day period we got 3,200 calls and then from the press conference we had yesterday, we had 12,000 calls in about 24 hours. Our Herculean task is to try to sift through every one of these calls and make sure we are identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses and collect evidence."

Diddy Faces Civil and Criminal Cases

Diddy has been sued 12 times in the past 12 months, and according to Buzbee, the Bad Boy founder has dozens more coming. Buzbee told the assembled press on Oct. 1, he's representing 120 people who will sue Diddy and his associates for sexual abuse dating back to 1991. Twenty-five of the pursuants claim they were minors at the time of the alleged incident.

Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff has released the following statement to XXL in response to the Buzbee Law Firm's press conference.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," the statement reads. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Diddy is also facing a serious criminal case after being arrested and indicted last month for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has entered a not-guilty plea but must remain behind bars until his trial after being denied bond.

Check out Tony Buzbee's interview on Law & Crime Network below.

Watch Tony Buzbee Reveal 12,000 People Called the Hotline He Set Up for Diddy Accusers in 24 Hours