Diddy Accused of Breaking Rules in Jail, Trying to Contact Witnesses and Telling Family Members to Carry Out Social Media Campaign to Sway Jury Members – Report

Diddy is being accused by the prosecution in his criminal case of reportedly obstructing justice from jail by contacting potential witnesses.

Prosecutors Say Diddy Obstructing Justice

On Friday (Nov. 15), the prosecution entered another court filing ahead of Diddy's bail hearing next week. According to the Associated Press, the government claims to have reviewed recorded jail calls where the embattled music mogul asks his family members to contact potential witnesses and insist they come up with "narratives" to influence the jury pool. He also encouraged marketing strategies to change public opinion, the government claims. In particular, they cite a social media post on Diddy's birthday, which prosecutors say was done "with the intention of influencing the potential jury in this criminal proceeding."

"The defendant has shown repeatedly—even while in custody—that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case. The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

Diddy has been held in custody in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest on Sept. 16 for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty. However, his bond has been denied on multiple occasions.

The prosecution previously cited witness intimidation as a reason to deny the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's bond during his first two bond hearings back in September. Diddy has maintained his innocence in the criminal case. His trial date has been scheduled for May 5, 2025.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team and the United States Attorney's Office for comment.

