Diddy Allegedly Intimidating Witnesses and Promising Rent Payments Caused His Bail to Be Denied

Diddy allegedly intimidating witnesses and promising rent payments to victims caused his bail to be denied in his new legal case.

Diddy Accused of Intimidating His Witnesses and Bribing Them Financially

The disgraced rap mogul is currently dominating headlines after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 19), Diddy's bail was denied because he reportedly promised to cover his victim's rent payments and intimidated them into lying about his sexual abuse. In the 16-page indictment, Puff is accused of promising to pay a victim's rent for their silence and coercing them into saying they willingly engaged in their sex acts with him. The third page of the aforementioned indictment says that Diddy ultimately "used his considerable wealth and influence to make victims rely on him financially, for example, by paying for their rent or their cars or by offering them career opportunities."

In addition, the 10th page of the document specifically states that after his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him in November of 2023, Puff reportedly called one of his victims multiple times and offered "support and friendship to them." Diddy also assured the victim that if he needed to, she "ain't gotta worry about anything else," alluding to supporting her financially. After his Los Angeles and Miami mansions were raided back in March, Diddy allegedly contacted other witnesses as well.

At Diddy's initial bond hearing on Tuesday (Sept. 17), prosecutors claimed Diddy contacted former Diddy - Dirty Money singer Kalenna Harper 128 times after she was mentioned as witnessing Diddy's abuse in a lawsuit filed by their former bandmate Dawn Richard.

After Diddy's arrest on Monday (Sept. 16), his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, offered a $50 million bail package in exchange for Sean Combs' freedom. However, according to the document, "the bail package proposed by defense counsel is insufficient because it fails to adequately protect others from the defendant’s violence, impose measures to prevent and detect obstruction, or prevent the defendant from accessing his vast resources."

Why Was Diddy Arrested?

On Monday, Diddy was taken into custody by federal authorities in New York City. He was indicted by a grand jury on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution after a six-month-long investigation that included two raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes in March. On Sept. 17, Diddy entered a not-guilty plea. His attorney tried to lessen the blow on Diddy by filing a motion to the Southern District of New York. However, Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky refused the conditions and denied bond. If found guilty, Diddy could potentially spend life behind bars.