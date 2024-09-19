Shyne Describes the Ways Diddy Destroyed Shyne’s Life

Shyne describes the ways Diddy destroyed his life following Puff's recent indictment for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Shyne Explains How Diddy Turned His Life Upside Down

On Wednesday (Sept. 19), Shyne spoke to News 5 Belize during a press conference following Diddy's arrest and indictment earlier this week. In the video below, the politician, who is now the leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives, recalled being incarcerated for a 1999 club shooting that involved Puff, for which Shyne claims he was the fall-guy. Although he's forgiven Diddy for the incident, he says the disgraced music mogul ruined his life. Shyne revealed that he let bygones be bygones for the betterment of Belize. The former Bad Boy Records artist's arrest in the late 1990s ultimately damaged his rap career.

"I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. And he contributed. He pretty much sent me to prison," Shyne expressed. "So that is the context by which you must always describe that relationship. Yes, I forgave. I moved on. But let us not pretend as if I was in Miami for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I went again to do a charity event for the impoverished youth in London."

"So let us not lose sight of what the cold hard facts are. This was not someone who I vacationed with or someone I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood with. This is someone who destroyed my life and who I forgave and moved on and for the better interest of Belize because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and maybe invest," he continued.

Shyne went on to say that he "has nothing to do with Sean's personal life" after a reporter asked him about Diddy's freak offs.

On Monday (Sept. 16), Diddy was taken into custody by federal authorities in New York City. He was indicted by a grand jury on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution after a six-month-long investigation that included two raids on his Miami and Los Angeles pads in March. On Sept. 17, Diddy entered a not-guilty plea in a Manhattan courtroom. Although his attorney Marc Agnifilo tried to bargain Diddy's bail conditions by filing a letter to the Southern District of New York, Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky refused the conditions and denied bond.

What Happened Between Shyne and Diddy?

Although Diddy signed Shyne to Bad Boy Records in the late 1990s, their business and platonic relationship plummeted a year before Shyne's 2000 self-titled album dropped. On Dec. 27, 1999, Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez accompanied Shyne and his former girlfriend Monay at Club New York in New York City. After members of the Bad Boy squad and a man named Matthew "Scar" Allen got into a verbal altercation, a shooting broke out. Three people were left injured, including Natania Reuben, who was shot in the face. Reuben claims Diddy is the person who shot her. Shyne took the blame for the incident and was charged with the shooting. Shyne served nearly 10 years for the crime and was released in 2009. He was then deported to Belize. Diddy was also arrested on weapons charges in connection to the shooting. However, he was acquitted.

