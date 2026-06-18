Rappers Hit the New York Knicks Championship Parade, Fat Joe Performs ‘Lean Back’ While NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Dances

The New York Knicks celebrated winning the NBA Championship with a huge ticker-tape parade that featured participation from several rappers today.

On Thursday (June 18), the Knicks' Parade of Champions rolled through NYC. Starting in Bowling Green in downtown Manhattan at 10 a.m, the procession then moved up Broadway until it reached City Hall, where the championship ceremony is held.

Hip-hop was well represented in the parade. One of the floats in the caravan featured Fat Joe, Wu-Tang Clan, Fabolous, Mobb Deep's Havoc, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Q-Tip, Ja Rule, The LOX and Yung Miami. Fat Joe and Remy Ma performed their hit song "Lean Back" for the hyped spectators. Cameras even captured video of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doing the “Lean Back” dance with the Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns on the Knicks float. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was also spotted on a float.

Fabolous, Ja Rule and Remy Ma, and Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Yung Miami have all released Knicks-themed tracks during the team's championship run. Fat Joe was one of the rappers who was sitting front and center for the Knicks' first Finals home game.

Some fans are giving the Wu credit for helping the Knicks win Game 4 of the series versus the San Antonio Spurs. The Wu performed "Wu Tang Clan Ain't Nuthin Ta F Wit," "Method Man" and "C.R.E.A.M." at halftime of the game. After being down by 29 points in the second half, the Knicks would go on to make a historic comeback and win 107-106.

After winning the NBA Finals over the Spurs in five games, the Knicks secured their first NBA Championship since 1973. The end of the 53-year drought has Knicks fans on cloud nine.

See Rappers at the New York Knicks' Championship Parade