Fans Think Wu-Tang Clan Halftime Performance Powered New York Knicks to Game 4 NBA Finals Win Over San Antonio Spurs

Fans think Wu-Tang Clan's halftime performance powered the New York Knicks to a Game 4 NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs.

On Wednesday night (June 10), the Knicks made an epic comeback in Game 4 against the Spurs, after being down by 29 points in the second half, to go on to win 107-106. But not before a rousing halftime show performance from the Wu.

The group performed a medley of tracks during the intermission, including "Wu Tang Clan Ain't Nuthin Ta F Wit," "Method Man" and "C.R.E.A.M." Some fans believe the legendary hometown collective's performance spurred the Knickerbockers to victory.

"Is everybody just gonna act like Wu-Tang Clan didn’t completely change the New York Knicks at halftime?" one person shared on X.

"Wu-Tang Clan came through for the Knicks," another person tweeted. "You can’t lose with this type of energy in the building."

"The Knicks made a historical comeback after a Wu-Tang performance at halftime this is the most New York shit ever I know them timberland stock is thru the roof right now," another comment reads.

The Knicks again brought out homegrown talent for the halftime show, after Cardi B performed at Game 3. After their comeback in Game 4, the Knicks are now one win away from securing their first NBA championship since 1973. They will have to do so in enemy territory as Game 5 will take place in San Antonion on Saturday (June 13).

Watch a Clip of the Wu-Tang Clan Performing During Game 4 of the NBA Finals and Reactions From Fans

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