Kevin Gates Gives Homeless Woman Chick-fil-A, Gets Mad When She Doesn’t Eat It

Kevin Gates recently tried to be a good Samaritan by giving a homeless woman a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich only to get upset when she didn't eat it right in front of him.

On Friday (April 19), Kevin Gates shared a video on his Instagram Story where he explains how his good deed left him pissed off.

"This kinda s**t piss me the f**k off," Gates says in the video, which can be seen below. "I had got two sandwiches from Chick-fil-A. I gave this lady one of my sandwiches, right...I reach her this Chick-fil-A sandwich out the window, right. This muthaf**kin b***h done put my Chick-fil-A sandwich in her book sack and put the sign back up there."

"Now, I thought you said you was hungry, you will work for food," he continues. "You shoulda ate that b***h right there, you so f**king hungry."

Kevin Gates Continues Semen Retention Journey

Kevin Gates definitely moves to the beat of his own drum. He recently revealed he is on a five-year semen retention journey.

"It makes a man more cognitive in his life," Kevin stated in a January interview on the popular podcast Million Dollaz of Worth of Game. "Your life force is sacred."

See Kevin Gates going off about giving a homeless person food below.

