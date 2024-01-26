Benny The Butcher, Kevin Gates, Cole Bennett and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The final days of January bring a fresh wave of new music to accompany the weekend. This batch of new offerings include a New York rhymer dropping his major-label debut project, a Louisiana rapper is ceremoniously back with a new LP, a famed video director releases a compilation album and more.

Benny The Butcher Delivers Everybody Can't Go

Benny The Butcher's highly-anticipated major-label debut on Def Jam, Everybody Can't Go, has finally arrived. The Buffalo, N.Y. wordsmith has meticulously crafted a 12-song collection, showcasing his lyrical prowess. The project boasts several big-name rappers, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, as well as his Griselda brethren Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, alongside Jadakiss and more.

In a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, Benny said that his rap journey wasn't easy and he had to leave some people behind.

"I took the long way and a lot people who started with me or played a part ain’t make it," he wrote. "Some dead or in prison some took other paths or some just wasn’t built for it ."

"No matter how meaningful or irrelevant the role was that they played they all feel entitled in some way," he continued. "I know I'm not the only in this position but when it's millions, fame, clout , jealousy & envy in the picture it's DANGEROUS. The biggest lesson I took from it was EVERYBODY CANT GO."

In an October 2022 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Benny proclaimed that he'll have the best hip-hop project on Def Jam since DMX's 1998 debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot. Only time will tell.

Kevin Gates Invites Fans to The Ceremony

Kevin Gates is still not tired and is back with his fourth album The Ceremony. The 17-song project features Sexyy Red and former incarcerated rapper B.G., who both appear on the bouncy track, "Yonce Freestyle." On his latest single, "Birds Calling," the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer immerses listeners in the mindset of a street hustler and his relentless pursuit of money.

"Have you ever tried, then got denied?/Going to bed, waking up tired/Time after time/You on the grind/It get difficult, no lie (Yeah)/Bread winner, brick layer been my reflection," Gates raps on the first verse.

On Jan. 19, Gates hosted an invite-only album release party in Los Angeles. During the event, the rap veteran shared his journey of overcoming past traumas and emphasized that his past does not dictate who he is. The video of Kevin Gates' speech is below.

Cole Bennett Releases Star-Studded All Is Yellow Compilation Album

Cole Bennett has crafted some highly-imaginative visuals for rappers like Lil Yachty, Yeat, Nardo Wick, Jack Harlow and among others. The renowned videographer is expanding his Lyrical Lemonade brand, which he launched in 2013, to deliver a compilation album featuring tunes from the very rappers whose music videos Bennett has directed.

Lyrical Lemonade's All Is Yellow is the first compilation project curated by Cole Bennett. The 14-track collection boasts an impressive list of guest features. Rappers Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI, Latto, Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Lil Durk, Kid Cudi and more all make appearances on the project.

But the most-talked about song on the album will most likely be the Eminem diss track "Doomsday Pt. 2," where he takes lyrical aim at his longtime foe Benzino.

"Now I got a riddle (What?), one condition, you mustn't laugh (Okay)/What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?)/A giraffe (Haha)/"Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? (Yeah)/How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha)/Arm so short he can't even touch his hands/When they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks (Wow)," Em raps on the song, which you can hear below.

Cole Bennett has shot several music videos for his All Is Yellow project. You can watch all of them at his Lyrical Lemonade YouTube page.

Check out other new projects from Masta Ace and Marco Polo, Che Noir and more below.