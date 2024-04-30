Sukihana Wants JT to Clarify If Veneer Diss Was About Her on JT’s Song ‘Okay’

Sukihana is seeking clarity from JT regarding her veneer diss on her latest single, "Okay."

Sukihana Wants Clarity from JT on Veneer Diss

On Monday (April 29), Sukihana, after being released from jail, posted a video on her social media pages, questioning JT's track "Okay." Apparently, fans have been tagging both Sukihana and Cardi B in regard to JT's alleged diss.

On "Okay," JT takes aim at a hater and raps, "She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin'/Cheap ass veneers, you stay talkin' s**t."

In 2022, Suki hopped on IG Live to show her followers that she broke her tooth while eating crab legs. Although JT mentions no names on her song, it's unclear if she was talking about Sukihana.

In the clip below, Suki informs fans that she just heard JT's song and she's doesn't feel that the City Girls member was dissing her. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old rhymer said she wants JT to clarify whether the diss was meant for her or Cardi B.

Suki also added that she's not going to go after JT because she never "hate on a b***h, I always show love." Also, she feels that JT doesn't randomly disses people for no reason.

Why Was Sukihana In Jail?

Sukihana is back on social media after a brief stint in jail.

Last Thursday (April 25), Sukihana was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff's Department in North Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. At the time of her arrest, the "Hood Rats" rapper allegedly had codeine and MDMA in her possession. Her bond was set at $7,500.

Watch Sukihana call out JT about her veneer diss on her song "Okay" below.

Watch Sukihana Address Veneer Diss on JT's Song "Okay"

Watch JT's Music Video for "Okay"