Sukihana Delivers Scathing Diss Song ‘Cocaine’ Aimed at JT

Sukihana Goes Off on JT About Yung Miami, Lil Uzi Vert and More on New Diss Track

On Wednesday (May 8), rapper and reality TV star Sukihana upped the ante on her current issues with JT. After more than a week of potshots aimed at the City Girls rhymer on X, formerly known as Twitter, Suki escalated the situation on wax in the form of her new track "Cocaine."

Along with a simple hook accusing JT of using the powdery white narcotic, Sukihana smacks the Miami native with shots at her appearance, her legal history and the seemingly soured relationship between JT and Yung Miami.

"You a crunchy black long t**tie b***h, you got scabies/All that eczema you hidin' under that coat, I know you hate it," Sukihana raps in the song below. "You been hatin' on Caresha since a baby/You got booked three years, you was stealin' out of Macy's."

Suki also takes aim at JT's romance with Lil Uzi Vert. She specifically references an incident that went down at the 2023 BET Awards in which JT threw her phone at Uzi and called them a "groupie" for Ice Spice.

"Ol' thieving-a*s angry beaver looking mutharf**ka," Sukihana continues. "You was mad at Ice Spice ’cause your n***a wanna f**k her/B***h, you ain't no scammer, you was boostin' outta TJ Maxx/C***hie hole so wide, you gotta use your a*s/You ain't lyin' when you say you look like a trans/Your n***a only f**k wit' you because you look like a man."

Sukihana Delivers on Promise to Drop JT Diss Song

Sukihana's fiery focus on JT arrives just days after the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star promised to hit the studio to record the diss track via X, formerly known as Twitter, this past Saturday (May 4).

"I was finna roast tf out of floptavia aka Ms. S***ty girl during her coke rant but I’m gone take it to the booth and show you I can really rap bum a*s long t**tie bed bug looking winchhhhhhhhhhhh."

Why Is Sukihana So Mad at JT?

The smoke between Suki and JT first popped off on April 29 when Sukihana perceived a line on JT's recent single "Okay" to be a slight towards her and a reference to a time in 2022 when Suki cracked her tooth while eating some crab legs.

"She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin'/Cheap a*s veneers, you stay talkin' s**t," JT raps on the single.

After Sukihana called out JT and asked for clarification on the rhyme, JT hit up X and adamantly denied the line was about her. However, she also didn't exactly put the situation to rest.

"To clear the air @sukihanagoat you KNEW I wasn’t talking about YOU I would’ve answered quicker if you didn’t try to do a 2 for 1 special," JT tweeted on May 3. "I never knew your tooth fell out from eating crab legs you go viral for stupid s**t Daily & to think I’m scared of you when I’m a Zeus subscriber is SICK!"

In the audio, video and tweets below, listen to Sukihana's diss track aimed at JT and see the back-and-forth between the two rappers.

