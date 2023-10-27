Sukihana Threatens to Knock Out Khia for Throwing Shade

Sukihana wants to put paws on Khia after the Florida rapper shaded Suki while blasting fans for comparing her to new rappers.

Sukihana Threatens to Beat Up Khia

Sukihana wants all the smoke with Khia. Late last night, Suki hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to let her feelings be known about being shaded by Khia on a recent call-in show.

"SUKIHANA is SUKIHANA a has been is a has been," Suki typed in third person. "I’m booked every weekend until next September of NEXT YEAR. I get it I’m ratchet but I live in my truth. Atlease I don’t sit in front of a library mad at trina everyday with 172 teeth in my mouth."

In a follow-up post she added, "I will knock khia tf out."

Khia Vehemently Shuns Rapper Comparisons

Suki's reaction comes after Khia went live on YouTube for a call-in show on Monday (Oct. 23), and went on a wild rant about how she should not be compared to the new crop of female rappers.

"These h*es was raised by Trina," Khia snapped in the video below, referencing her long-held feud with Trina. "I'm 'bout tired of y'all comparing me to these h*es...I said 'My neck, my back, my p*ssy and my crack' and still had my hair tied up like a queen. First day, I ain't changed a bit."

"It ain't eating no n***as a*s and sucking no n***as toes," she added, seemingly referencing Sukihana and Sexyy Red. "Y'all h*es couldn't have grown up listening to me. 'Cause that ain't how I roll."

Khia continued: "They're not even gonna be here in 25 years, let alone them tired-a*s songs they putting out. So don't you ever say, 'She's the original. She's Sexyy Red.' B***h, don't you ever in your life. F**k them other hoes. I said it then, and I'm saying it now."

Sexyy Red has already clapped back at Khia, calling the elder rapper a "washed up hag."

