Critics Call Sukihana Ugly, She Fires Back by Comparing Herself to Barney Character

Sukihana is clapping back at critics of her looks and hilariously comparing herself to a character from the 1990s kids show Barney & Friends.

Sukiahana Responds to Critics

On Thursday (Sept. 14), Sukihana went on Instagram Live to address people saying she's ugly in a video, which can be seen below.

"'Suki so ugly'," she said, reading a comment off her Instagram Live. "Uh uh, baby. Where? I know y'all want me to change my nose and y'all trying to say that I'm ugly. Uh uh, baby. I'ma show you what ugly is."

She continued: "Now that I know that y'all mad, I'm 'bout to make y'all even more mad. Y'all be so prude and so classy, but really not happy in life. And I ain't trading this with none of y'all. It's really is pretty in real life. We talking come in person and take off makeup...Look like Baby Bop but still," she added, referring to the green young female dinosaur character from the beloved kids show.

Sukihana Has Time on the Regular

Sukihana is no stranger to clapping back at her detractors. Back in July, she admitted she is a disgusting person after a video from her OnlyFans leaked on social media. The same month, she lashed out at trolls after facing backlash for a raunchy social media video. On Monday (Sept. 11), she responded to criticism for her twerking on all fours on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

See Sukihana defending her looks below.

