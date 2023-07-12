Sukihana Admits She’s a ‘Disgusting Person’ After Receiving Backlash for OnlyFans Video Leak

Sukihana is admitting she's a disgusting person after getting backlash when one of her OnlyFans videos recently leaked on Twitter.

Sukihana Responds to OnlyFans Video Backlash

On Wednesday (July 12), Sukihana appeared as a guest on The Armon Wiggins Show in the midst of being a trending topic on Twitter due to a video from her OnlyFans hitting Twitter that shows the rapper manually stimulating herself with a sex toy until climaxing with gushing results.

"The thing is, I'm a disgusting person," Sukihana responded in the video below when asked to address the viral clip. "People been knew that about me. I don't give a f**k."

"I feel like when they say disgusting, they're not f**king lying," she continued. "Whatever you heard about me is the truth. I don't give a f**k. You know how you break all barriers? You break them by telling them everything. So, now that I told you everything, there's no exposing. It is what it is."

Sukihana went on to explain that she joined OnlyFans during the pandemic but no longer uses the platform.

"At the end of the day, I had to do what I had to do to take care of my muthaf**kin kids, to put a roof over my head and my kids' head," Sukihana added. "So, how I hustle ain't got s**t to do with these h*es."

Sukihana OnlyFans Video Has the Internet Going Nuts

On Tuesday (July 11), Sukihana was a trending topic on Twitter after an X-rated video of her having a solo session was posted on social media. Many people were not impressed.

"I'm heading to threads," one Twitter user wrote. "Because why y'all sharing that Sukihana video this early like people ain't having breakfast."

Another added: "That Sukihana video is putrid and truly disgusting, WHILE I WAS EATING???"

See video of Sukihana responding to mean comments about her OnlyFans video leak below.

Watch Sukihana Responding to Backlash She Received After Her OnlyFans Video Leaked Online Below