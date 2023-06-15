Meek Mill Advocates Against Tearing Down YK Osiris After YK Kisses Sukihana Without Her Permission

Meek Mill thinks people should slow their role when it comes to tearing down YK Osiris due to video of him forcing Sukihana to kiss him.

Meek Mill Shares His Thoughts on YK Osiris Kissing Sukihana Without Her Permission

Last night (June 14), Meek Mill went on Twitter to express his stance against tearing down YK Osiris in response to the viral incident where YK kissed Sukihana without her permission. In a tweet, Meek Mill emphasized the importance of not bashing YK Osiris while also expressing support for Sukihana.

"Don’t do this to him please, he a good kid …. Just slap him," Meek Mill posted. "We don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hypersexual era…. I support Suki … Hold that s**t down on some street s**t."

The Philadelphia native continued in follow-up posts stating," Y’all drawing a big line between men and women nowadays on social …..it’s getting bad in the black community! All this internet superficial shaming, judging gaslighting only hurt us people and it’s alot of people who need strength especially young black men … he might gotta rumble suki brother anything but this same internet tear each other down stuff! Suki can do what she wants she feels violated… but let me mind my business."

Meek Mill concluded, "And protect suki! Osiris you a dh! Go back to church stop following the heathens!"

The Viral Video of YK Osiris Kissing Sukihana

Earlier this week, video surfaced from a Crew League basketball game Sukihana was commentating that shows YK Osiris getting a little too close for Suki's comfort. The clip starts with some flirtatious banter between the two. Then, YK begins to massage Suki before grabbing her face and kissing her in the mouth. She turns away from his unwanted smooches but he doubles down and tries it again. He then walks away laughing. When the video spread online, YK Osiris faced backlash.

Sukihana Deletes Her Instagram

Following the video going viral on Wednesday (June 14), Sukihana deleted her Twitter account. Before doing so, she shared two eye-opening posts.

"I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive," Sukihana typed. "I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while."

In her final post before deleting her account, Sukihana posted, "I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself."

YK Osiris Apologizes to Sukihana

On Thursday night, YK Osiris publicly apologized to Sukihana on Instagram.

"I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana," the apology starts. "In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and I have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."

It is unclear if he has since spoken to Sukihana personally.

