YK Osiris Called Out for Wearing a Fake Richard Mille Watch

YK Osiris is the latest artist to be called out for wearing an alleged fake watch.

On Friday (Feb. 10), Instagram account @FakeWatchBuster called out YK Osiris for rocking a fake Richard Mille timepiece. In a video YK posted on his Instagram Story, the South Florida rapper-singer saluted his Los Angeles-based jeweler named KP for hooking him up with a Richard Mille watch. Somehow, the eagle eyes at FakeWatchBuster deciphered the Richard Mille watch YK is wearing was fugazi.

In their Instagram initial post below, they listed a detailed description of why they believe YK's Richard Mille is not legit. According to their IG page, the fake watch had the wrong shape and size of the crown, the wrong chronograph pushers, the wrong shape of the hands, and many other defects. Plus, the real watch is limited to 75 pieces with a price tag of $1 million. So did YK pay a mil for his timepiece?

YK Osiris has yet to address FakeWatchBuster's allegations.

According to luxurybazaar.com, Richard Mille watches can cost as low as $150,000 for a basic model to as high as $2 million (their RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire is priced at $2.2 million).

YK isn't the only rapper caught wearing a fake expensive watch.

In November of 2021, Lil Baby was called out for wearing a faux limited-edition Patek Philippe watch he copped from jeweler Rafaello and Co. In a statement to XXL, the jewelry company owned up to their mistake and explained that they bought the timepiece from a third party and was not thoroughly vetted. They refunded Lil Baby his money and gifted him some expensive diamond-encrusted rings for the inconvenience.

Last November, Akon admitted giving French Montana a fake Hublot timepiece but didn't know it because he's not familiar with luxury watches.

Moral of the story: Rappers need to be more consumer-conscious when buying expensive jewelry and watches.

See FakeWatchBuster Call Out YK Osiris For Wearing a Fake Richard Mille Watch Below