Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris’ Apology for Forced Kiss in Sincere Instagram Post

Sukihana has accepted YK Osiris' public apology for nonconsensually kissing her in the mouth in a viral video.

Sukihana Responds to YK Osiris' Public Apology

On Friday (June 16), Sukihana directly addressed the incident for the first time on Instagram. In the lengthy statement, Suki accepted YK's seemingly sincere apology.

"I want to first say thank you to everyone who has reached out, your thoughtfulness has not gone unnoticed. I would like to address the event that took place on Saturday, as well as, the aftermath surrounding such. First I want to acknowledge that YK Osiris has apologized to me both privately and publicly and I have chosen to accept his apology. God always forgivse me and I can forgive others."

Sukihana noted that her acceptance of YK Osiris' apology does not mean she is cool with his behavior. She also noted the 24-year-old rapper's age is a factor.

"I am giving YK the grace and forgiveness that I wanted to be given to me as I was discovering and defining myself on this very public and sometimes unforgiving entertainment platform," Sukihana concluded. "Thank you again. I deeply appreciate your support."

She captioned the post: "I am a pro black woman and I am not into tearing black men down. This is something I am choosing to forgive him for. I love him and accept his apology. I would like to move on from this."

YK Osiris Forces Kisses on Sukihana in Viral Video

Earlier this week, video surfaced of YK Osiris forcing Sukihana to kiss him in a viral video that was captured at a The Crew League basketball game over the weekend. The video shows Sukihana and YK Osiris first exchanging flirtatious banter. Then, unsolicited, YK Osiris starts to massage Suki's shoulders. Without warning, he then grabs her face and kisses her on the mouth. Suki tries to avoid YK's lips but he grabs her face again and tries to plant another kiss before walking away laughing.

YK Osiris Apologizes to Sukihana

After the video went viral, YK Osiris faced backlash. On Thursday (June 15), he issued a public apology to Sukihana on Instagram.

"I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana," the apology starts. "In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and I have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."

This incident had the potential to become a major issue, with many people calling YK Osiris' actions sexual assault.

