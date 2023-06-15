YK Osiris Issues Public Apology to Sukihana for Forcibly Kissing Her

YK Osiris has issued a public apology to Sukihana for forcing himself on her to kiss her in a viral video.

YK Osiris Apologizes to Sukihana for Forcibly Kissing Her

On Wednesday night (June 14), YK Osiris hopped on Instagram and shared a written apology to Suki for violating her boundaries.

"I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana," the apology starts. "In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and I have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."

YK Osiris Forcibly Kisses Sukihana in Viral Video

The cringe-worthy video (below) started making its rounds earlier this week and shows Sukihana commentating a basketball game for The Crew League over the weekend. In the clip, she flirts with YK Osiris who takes things further by first massaging Suki's shoulders before grabbing her face and trying to kiss her in the mouth. She tries to turn away from the kiss, but YK doubles down and does it again. He then walks away laughing. The "Worth It" rapper has faced backlash on social media, with some people calling his actions sexual assault.

Sukihana Leaves Twitter

Yesterday, Sukihana deleted her Twitter account after she became a trending topic when the video went viral.

"I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive," Sukihana typed in her second to last post before deleting her account. "I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while."

In her final post Sukihana added, "I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself."

Sukihana has yet to directly address the incident."

Her Instagram account is still active.

