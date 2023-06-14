Sukihana Deletes Her Twitter After Video of YK Osiris Forcing Her to Kiss Him Goes Viral

Sukihana is going ghost on Twitter following video of YK Osiris forcing her to kiss him going viral.

Sukihana has been a trending topic after video of YK Osiris kissing her on the mouth when she was visibly not with it at a basketball game surfaced online. On Wednesday (June 14), the "Slut Me Out" rapper decided to nix her Twitter account.

Sukihana Deletes Her Twitter Following Video of YK Osiris Forcing Her to Kiss Him sukihanagoat/Twitter loading...

Before peacing out on Twitter, Suki shared two posts where she addressed her current mind state.

"I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive," Sukihana typed. "I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while."

In her final post before deleting her account, Sukihana posted, "I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself."

The Viral YK Osiris, Sukihana Kiss

Video recently began spreading across the internet that shows Sukihana commentating a basketball game at The Crew League over the weekend. She begins to flirt with YK Osiris who then gets touchy-feely and begins to massage a surprised Sukihana. He then takes things further and grabs her face and tries to kiss her on the mouth. She turns her face away but YK, undeterred, goes in for another kiss while grabbing Suki's face. YK is facing backlash for the cringe-worthy moment, with some fans accusing the "Worth It" rapper of sexual assault.

