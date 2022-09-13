YK Osiris Denies Posting That God Should Have Taken Him Instead of PnB Rock

YK Osiris is denying putting up a strange Instagram post in mourning of the tragic death of PnB Rock where he wished he could take the late rap-crooner's place.

On Tuesday (Sept. 13), TheShadeRoom spoke with the Florida rhymer about the viral post. He tells the blog he did not make the post and added someone "looking for clout" gained access to his page and put up the comment.

“It’s sad fr I wouldn’t even talk like that,” YK Osiris tells TSR. “I don’t play like that at all.”

In the comment section of the post, he doubled down on his statement. "I don’t play like that , especially about my life ❤️ people are very miserable, want me to look bad ... I don’t need clout, I can break this shit at any giving time have y’all in a mood 🙌 stop it."

yk osiris comments on Instagram post about PnB Rock

On Monday (Sept. 12), after hearing news of PnB Rock's passing, YK Osiris appeared to weigh in on the heavy headline on social media, saying he thinks God should have taken him instead.

"God why take him?" the since-deleted post on his Instagram Story read. "[S]hould of took me he didn't deserve that at all. He was too good of a dude."

In a follow-up post, the "Worth It" crooner added, "I swear I never cry but this one got me bad [for real]," along with a face with cold sweat emoji. "Got me weak [barely] can think. R.I.P. PnB Rock damn."

YK Osiris comments on PnB Rock's death on Instagram.

As previously reported, PnB Rock was shot during an attempted robbery at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday. Police say a masked gunman entered the establishment and demanded items from the rapper. A verbal exchange ensued before Rock was shot multiple times. The suspect appeared to take some items from the Philadelphia native before fleeing the restaurant and leaving the scene in a vehicle. The suspect is still at large.