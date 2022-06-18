DDG to Fight PNB Rock in Celebrity Boxing Match

DDG is returning to the world of celebrity boxing and is planning to fight fellow rapper PNB Rock in a celebrity boxing match.

DDG hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (June 17) and announced that he’s heading back to the ring to fight PNB Rock. The 2021 XXL Freshman shared a poster of himself and PNB Rock with the tagline, “No More Talk.”

“World tour, then i’m back in the ring July 30th @ Crypto.com Arena,” DDG captioned the post. “LETS GET NEGATIVE. Tickets Available now in my bio! WHO YALL GOT?!”

DDG previously showed off his boxing skills in June of 2019 when he duked it out with TikTok star Nate Wyatt at the LivexLive’s Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms boxing event. After his win, the Michigan rapper announced his retirement from YouTube and teased that he wouldn’t return to the ring unless a rapper wanted to fight him. It appears that PNB has stepped up to be that challenger.

Also on the ring card is Blueface versus Swaggy P (aka former Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young). This is also an interesting match up as well.

The boxing event is set to take place at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on July 30 and will air live on Pay-Per-View as well. If you want to cop tickets, head over to axs.com for more information.

Meanwhile, it looks like Kodak Black is placing his bets on PNB Rock to beat DDG in the celebrity boxing match. Watch Yak’s fight prediction below.