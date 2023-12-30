Fans think DDG and Halle Bailey welcomed a new baby after months of pregnancy rumors.

Fans Think DDG and Halle Bailey Welcomed a New Baby

Fans of DDG and Halle Bailey are convinced that the couple have welcomed a new baby over the holidays after watching several videos of them enjoying Christmas surfaced online. In a clip that was shared on Monday (Dec. 25), which can be viewed below, DDG and Halle are making Christmas cookies together. At one point, Halle gets up and walks away from the table very slowly. Fans interpreted this as an indication that the R&B singer may have given birth to her rumored child and is still recovering.

"She had to get up slow! She just had that baby lol I know that slow get up [tears of joy emoji]," wrote one person in the comment section below.

Another fan typed: "Oh those are lactating mammary glands when I see them! Congratulations boo!"

It should be noted that neither DDG nor Halle have ever confirmed that they were expecting a baby.

Fans who believe that DDG and his girlfriend had a baby were further convinced by a baby's cry that they heard in the background of a Christmas-themed YouTube video that DDG posted on Dec. 26. The Michigan's rhymer's holdiay visual can be viewed below.

When Did Halle Bailey's Pregnancy Rumors Start?

Halle's pregnancy rumors started back in September of 2023 when she was photographed with DDG at Fashion Week in Milan, Italy wearing a dress that covered her stomach. In October, the singer-actress was photographed several times wearing a lot of flowy dresses, oversized hoodies and baggy sweatpants.

In November of 2023, DDH may have accidentally revealed Halle's alleged pregnant stomach in a Snapchat video.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating since March of 2022. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, The Little Mermaid actress called her relationship with DDG her first "real, deep love."

Watch DDG SPENDS $300,000 ON CHRISTMAS!! EMOTIONAL Video

Watch Halle Bailey Getting Up Slowly In Christmas Video

Here Are Fans' Comments on DDG and Halle Bailey Possibly Having a New Baby Together