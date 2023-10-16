Halle Bailey Pregnant Rumors Start Again After New Photos With DDG Surface
New photos of DDG and Halle Bailey have reignited rumors that the actress-singer is pregnant.
Halle Bailey Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Photos
On Monday (Oct. 16), The Shade Room shared exclusive photos of DDG and Halle Bailey spotted in Santa Monica, Calif. In the photos, which can be seen below, Bailey is wearing a large hoodie and over-sized sweatpants. She appears to concealing a baby bump in the pics.
Fans React to New Photos of Halle Bailey Seemingly Pregnant With DDG's Child
Fans have been offering their thoughts on the photos on social media.
"So Halle Bailey pregnant, sexyy red pregnant, my cousin pregnant like come on y’all fight tf back!!!!" one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.
"Why am i just finding out halle bailey is pregnant by ddg…………," another person reacted.
"Omg Halle Bailey big and pregnant. Issa lil mermaid otw," another post reads.
Halle Bailey and DDG Previously Spark Pregnancy Rumors
Halle Bailey initially sparked pregnancy rumors last month. She was pictured with DDG at Fashion Week in Milan, Italy sporting a dress that covered her stomach. In most of her recent Instagram photos, her stomach is concealed as well.
DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating since last March. During an interview last month with Cosmopolitan, Halle called her relationship with DDG her first "real, deep love."
Check out the photos that have reignited Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors and reactions below.